Eva Longoria will direct biopic film on creator of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Flamin’ Hot:” It’s not just a bag of Cheetos, chips, or puffs, it’s also a movie! Well, it will be soon because Eva Longoria will direct a biopic about the man who created spicy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Golden Globe and Screen Actor’s Guild Award-winning actress has signed on to tell the true story of Richard Montanez, who rose from humble beginnings as a janitor at Frito-Lay to a hugely successful businessman.

Montanez’s idea to create Flamin’ Hot Cheetos transformed the Frito Lay brand into pop culture phenomenon, creating numerous other styles of the hot snacks.

The film, rightfully titled, “Flamin’ Hot,” will be produced by Searchlight and DeVon Franklin.