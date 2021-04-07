Eric Church to make stop at T-Mobile Arena as part of US tour in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music star Eric Church will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his full arena tour starting next year.

The Gather Again Tour will kick off this fall and visit 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. A tour stop includes T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 13, 2022.

For the first time in his career, Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor. Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. PT at www.EricChurch.com.

Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again….

The Gather Again Tour is coming, visit https://t.co/UW6nq0F87U for details and to join the Church Choir for access to presale tickets. pic.twitter.com/LLGyXp4V28 — Eric Church (@ericchurch) April 7, 2021

Church will perform a song off his forthcoming Heart & Soul triple album project at the ACM Awards on April 18.

The trio is set for release in the coming weeks, with Heart available April 16, Soul available April 23, and the middle album, &, available exclusively to the Church Choir on Tuesday, April 20.