Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to make stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are hitting the road together for the first time, and the duo is making a stop in Las Vegas. You can catch the superstars sharing the stage together at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, September 26.

Ticket prices start at $59.95 before fees, and will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12. You can find more ticket information by clicking HERE.

This stop is part of their North American arena tour, which kicks off this fall. Joining the two on tour is special guest Sebastián Yatra, who received a 2020 GRAMMY nomination for “Best Latin Pop Album,” with Fantasia.