Elton John postpones Indianapolis farewell show, says, “I’m extremely unwell”

INDIANAPOLIS (KLAS) — Superstar Elton John postponed his Saturday concert in Indianapolis to March 2020, saying he is “very unwell.”
In a statement, John wrote, “It is with the heaviest heart that I’m forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight.”
He expressed he wants only the best for his fans, “I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best show possible and unfortunately, that’s simply not possible.”
The venue confirmed the postponement on Twitter:
Patrons are asked to hold onto their tickets, as Bankers will honor them on the new date.
While some were upset about flight and hotel expenses, his fans expressed their concerns and well wishes.
John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour kicked off in September 2018, and he plans to stop touring in 2021. His next performances are scheduled in Nashville, Memphis, Tennessee, Atlanta and Tampa.