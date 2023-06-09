While Pixar had been known for its emotional storytelling and movies that included universal themes in ways that were accessible to both adults and children alike. With an unprecedented hot streak that started with 1995’s “Toy Story” and extended through that film’s third sequel in 2010, Pixar rattled off hit after hit. 27 years after Toy Story, Pixar has lost some of its “must-see” prestige but looks to regain some of it with its new effort “Elemental.”

Pixar is at its strongest when creating fresh tales that are not reliant on prior intellectual property, a rare feature in today’s cinema climate. That’s where “Elemental” fits into the studio’s oeuvre. Inventing a world where all entities are one of the four elements is a unique way to tell an immigrant’s tale. And that’s undoubtedly what this movie is. The concept doesn’t disguise itself in any real way. It’s a parallel that may go over the head of smaller children but isn’t likely to be missed by an adult.

“Elemental” is a good time at the theater. The colorful characters are well drawn, and our dual protagonists, Ember and Wade, voiced by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, respectively, are engaging and fun to watch. While at times heavy-handed, the plot calls into play familiar tropes about cultural differences and acceptance that have been used repeatedly across the cinematic spectrum. It’s those tropes that will no doubt speak to a lot of people on a personal level.

LIGHTHEARTED FUN — In Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental,” go-with-the-flow guy Wade (Mamoudou Athie) ushers fiery young woman Ember (voice of Leah Lewis) out of her comfort zone to experience Elemental City like never before. Directed by Peter Sohn (“The Good Dinosaur,” “Party Cloudy” short) and produced by Denise Ream (“The Good Dinosaur,” “Cars 2”), Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” releases on June 16, 2023. © 2023 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

If there is fault in “Elemental,” it’s that the film forgoes world-building to pursue family drama and character development. It’s not all bad. Thanks to that focus, by the time we reach the film’s conclusion, we understand these characters’ motivations, enhancing the third act’s poignancy. However, we do miss out on the fanciful worlds and the rules and practices therein created by Pixar’s mad geniuses. Here, there are no inner workings of Riley’s brain from “Inside Out,” nor is there an entire world built by and for vehicles like in “Cars.” Element City just exists, and the plot doesn’t set aside time for exploration.

“Elemental” is what so many have asked for on-screen. It’s a fresh, original tale without the burden of intellectual property. While the film never quite reaches “S tier” and fails to hit the highs of Pixar’s best, it’s an enjoyable time worthy of a recommendation.