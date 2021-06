LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The lineup is out for this year’s Electric Daisy Carnival!

The festival is set for Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 24 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Artists include Tiesto, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, deadmau5, Kaskade and Zedd.

This year will mark the festival’s 25th anniversary and 10th year in Las Vegas.

For more information on EDC Las Vegas 2021, click here.