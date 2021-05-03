Earth, Wind & Fire returning to Venetian Theatre for six shows in November

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Music group Earth, Wind & Fire are making their return to Las Vegas in November.

The legendary band will perform six shows at the Venetian Theatre inside the Venetian Resort on November 10, 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $59, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. PST.

Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469.

Courtesy: The Publicity Lab

Over their five-decade history, they’ve sold out concerts all around the globe, scored eight number one hits and have sold over 100 million albums worldwide. They have since released 23 albums, eight of which have gone Double Platinum and hit the Top 10.

They have also won nine GRAMMY Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.