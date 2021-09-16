Early look: Life is Beautiful prepares for first festival after Tony Hsieh’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life is Beautiful kicks off in downtown Las Vegas on Friday.

The three-day music and art festival was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but it is expected to bring tens of thousands of fans back to downtown Las Vegas.

We have an inside look before the gates open.

A Rising Stars stage near the Downtown Container Park will feature up-and-coming artists.

Craig Nyman, head of music and live performances for Life is Beautiful said there will be four stages at the festival, along with food stations that are being called “culinary villages.”

“Two years in the making, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome all of our fans and attendees back for what’s going to be a wonderful weekend,” Nyman said.

The festival’s return will provide a big economic boost for downtown.

“Just for Las Vegas to get back to having live events, having conventions, all the big businesses that are coming back to our city. It’s wonderful to have and just for us to be able to come back to the 18 city blocks of downtown Las Vegas … nothing could be better,” Nyman said.

The late Tony Hsieh played a big part in building the atmosphere that Life is Beautiful has become, and this will be the first festival since Hsieh’s death.

Nyman reflected on Hsieh’s impact as the festival prepares to start.

“For all of us in the downtown community, if you come down, there’s a lot of inspiration and quotes of his, and really, Tony helped create what has become this downtown community during the Life is Beautiful era — the last nine years,” he said.

“If you look at the whole expanse of the city, down from Fremont and Las Vegas Boulevard all the way down to Maryland Parkway now, you can see his impact that he has had over that short period of time,” Nyman said.

Just like many other events these days, Life is Beautiful is using the CLEAR app so attendees have an easy way of showing proof of vaccination. Everyone will need to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

You can also get in by showing your vaccination card, or even a copy or a photo of it. Home tests are not accepted.

Alexis Vigil, who will be going to the festival, says she supports the initiatives by Life is Beautiful

“I’m very supportive and I’m very thankful Life is Beautiful is taking those protocols in order for us to have fun and be able to go back to normal,” Vigil said.

Another festival fan, Bradyn Mensch, said, “If you’re making the decision to go into crowds with tens of thousands of people to go see a concert you kind of know what you’re signing up for, so at that point, you’re taking the risk into your own hands, and obviously they have some extra protocols in place.”

Three-day ticket holders can get tested on or after Thursday to cover all three days.