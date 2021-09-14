Dua Lipa to play T-Mobile Arena on March 25; tickets on sale Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dua Lipa — the disco queen of quarantine — is taking her show on the road, and she’ll play T-Mobile Arena on March 25.

Tickets will start at $45, and they go on sale this Friday.

Her debut album in 2017 has been certified platinum.

Her 2018 single “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris peaked at No.1 in the UK and became the year’s longest-running number-one single by a female artist, winning the 2019 Brit Award for Song of the Year.

In 2019, she released “Don’t Start Now” as the lead single from her second studio album, Future Nostalgia. The album has received critical acclaim.