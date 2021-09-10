Donny Osmond adds 2022 dates to Harrah’s Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Donny Osmond has added new dates for 2022 performances in his residency at Harrah’s Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

With 33 gold records and over 100 million albums sold worldwide, Osmond is best known for his hits “Puppy Love,” “Soldier of Love” and “Go Away Little Girl.” His latest single is “Who.”

Tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com/donny for the new dates released today:

New 2022 dates:

Jan. 25-29

Feb. 1-5, 15-19, 22-26

March 15-19, 22-26

April 5-9, 12-16,

May 3-7, 10-14, 24-28, 31

June 1-4, 7-11

Aug. 30-31

Sept. 1-3, 6-10, 13-17, 27-30

Oct. 1, 4-8, 11-15

Nov. 1-5, 8-12, 15-19

All shows start at 8 p.m.

Osmond had previously committed to 2021 performances in September, October and November.

This show is produced by Mojave Ghost. Osmond’s residency is directed by Raj Kapoor.