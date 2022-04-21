LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2020 Latin American Music Awards are at Mandalay Bay.

Jillian Lopez was with Cesar Millan — the Dog Whisperer — on the red carpet as festivities got underway.

Millan is presenting tonight.

“I’m having a good time here with my Latino family,” Millan said.

“It’s like we are the same breed. The same breed. That’s right. We’re having a good time. You know, Latinos, we understand each other. We have a certain energy that we grew up with.”

The Black-Eyed Peas are opening the show tonight. Bad Bunny is nominated for a long list of awards. Boza, Calibre 50, Chiquis, Esteman, Gerardo Ortiz and Gloria Trevi are among the other performers on tap.

But Millan said he is most looking forward to seeing El Puma — “I grew up with him,” he said. He said most of the other artists represent the music his kids grew up with him.

“It takes a lot of work, a lot of fate, a lot of passion and hard work, and that’s why I’m here,” Millan said.

“We are working on a few projects,” he said. “You know, season two is … ‘A Better Human, A Better Dog,’ obviously is doing well. Podcasts, and my kids have a show. So, you know, it’s all in the family, keeping it in the pack!”