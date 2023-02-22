In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort, A view of the Guardians of the GalaxyMission: BREAKOUT!. (Rob Sparacio/Disneyland Resort)

A dangerous new TikTok trend encouraging riders on the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout ride at Disney California Adventure to improperly secure their seatbelts to increase airtime has prompted Disneyland officials to issue a safety warning.

New warning signs have been posted inside the ride’s line queue, the Orange County Register reported. Disneyland officials told KTLA that multiple incidents of unsafe guest behavior have been reported recently.

Guests who don’t adhere to the safety rules while on the attraction will be asked to leave the park, Disneyland officials told KTLA.

Guests who ride the 199-foot-tall attraction will experience weightless moments during the drop sequences as guests help the Guardians of the Galaxy crew escape from the Collector, a character from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.

The attraction was once known as the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride until it was rethemed in 2017.