Disneyland ends annual passes 10 months after virus closure

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland is ending its annual pass program 10 months after the theme park shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president of Disneyland Resort said Thursday because of all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, pro-rated refunds will be issued for eligible passholders. Disney officials would not say how many people hold these passes.

The park in Anaheim, California says plans are in the works for a replacement program and will be announced at a later date.

The announcement comes the same week that Disneyland allowed county health officials to use its parking lot for a large-scale coronavirus vaccination site.

Disneyland closed in March and has not reopened since because coronavirus metrics in the county where the park is located have not declined to the levels required by the state.