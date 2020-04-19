Breaking News
Disney hotline offers bedtime stories read by popular characters

(CNN) — Disney is offering a temporary hotline that lets characters say good night to kids. During the month of April, Disney is running a toll-free hotline to hear good night messages from characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck and Goofy.

Families just have to call 1-877-7-MICKEY. The toll-free hotline will run for a limited time only, so be sure to make your call before the end of the month.

Disney also has a number of entertaining ideas for the home, including downloadable activities for kids.

CLICK HERE for more details.

