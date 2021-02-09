Disney California Adventure celebrating 20th anniversary with ‘limited-time ticketed experience’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Disneyland fans will soon be able to return to the park for the first time in nearly a year since it closed due to the pandemic.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Disney California Adventure is holding what it calls a “limited-time ticketed experience.”

According to Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock, the ticketed experience will debut in mid-March, however, no official date has been released.

Today we celebrate 20 years of magic at Disney California Adventure park. Let’s explore some of our favorite spots throughout the park, showing how “adventure is out there.” https://t.co/lEdhd7iALq pic.twitter.com/OGBW9tFiuR — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) February 8, 2021

It will feature food and drinks from around the resort, new merchandise and entertainment experiences.

It will take place a couple days per week. There will be limited capacity due to COVID, as well as safety measures in place.

While Disneyland Resort is holding this event, the parks aren’t allowed to fully reopen because of COVID restrictions in California.

Disneyland is expected to release an official announcement about the event soon.

KLAS’ sister station, FOX 8, contributed to this report.

