Derek Hough to bring ballroom, salsa, and much more to The Venetian in September

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two-time Emmy Award winner, Derek Hough is set to head to the stage at The Venetian Resort with his new show, Derek Hough: No Limit on Sept. 22.

The limited engagement will give fans the chance to journey through a true fusion of dance styles ranging from ballroom, and salsa to hip-hop and much more.

The full performance schedule is below with all shows starting at 7:30 p.m.

Sept.: 22 – 26, 29 – 30

Oct.: 1 – 3, 13 – 17

Nov.: 3 – 7, 10 – 14, 17 – 21

Tickets are expected to start at $39 and go on sale Monday, July 26 at 10 a.m to the general public and Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m. for fan club members.

For more information on tickets click here.