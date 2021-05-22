Demand for live entertainment surges as business booms across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 07: The Bellagio O Theatre in preparations for One Night for One Drop imaged by Cirque du Soleil – presented by Colgate – on March 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Colgate)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s easy to see that Las Vegas is bouncing back from the pandemic.

As business booms across the valley, the demand for entertainment is also surging.

This week, Resorts World announced that upcoming headliners Carrie Underwood and Celine Dion have added several show dates for 2022, as they saw an extraordinary amount of pre-sale ticket requests.

These are just a few of many shows debuting or coming back to the Las Vegas Strip.

Experts are calling it a sign that the city’s economy is rebounding.

“The entertainers have a lot of people that they employ when they go back to work, so the sound stage, the equipment people, and those folks, so it’s a huge thing to just have entertainers go back and the people who support them,” said Shaundell Newsome, Chair of the Urban Chamber of Commerce Las Vegas.

Shows returning this summer include namesakes like Cirque du Soleil and the Blue Man Group.

Tickets for Resorts World shows go on sale Monday, May 24.