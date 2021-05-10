deadmau5 coming to Las Vegas May 21, kicking off Insomniac concert series

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Insomniac, the company behind Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), and the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center are teaming up for a concert series, kicked off by the one and only deadmau5. The event featuring deadmau is slated for May 21 and will also feature the talents of Nero (DJ Set) and No Mana.

The event is scheduled on the former starting date of EDC Las Vegas. The doors will open at 8 p.m. for an audience of 18+.

“We’ve been doing everything we can to bring happiness and live music back into peoples’ lives, and I’m so excited that we’re finally able to create that experience again,” said Pasquale Rotella, founder and CEO of Insomniac, in a press release. “This is just the beginning of the magic and energy we plan to bring back to the beautiful city of Las Vegas.”

Insomniac and the events center stress they will adhere to COVID-19 mitigation measures during the events. Attendees must always wear masks. Proof of your first COVID-19 vaccine dose or a negative COVID-19 PCR test no more than 48 hours before will be required for admittance.

The series also marks the return of live entertainment to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

“The return of major live entertainment to Las Vegas is cause for celebration, and we’re thrilled to have DLVEC to be amongst the first venues to kick it off in partnership with Insomniac and deadmau5,” shared Derek Stevens, CEO of Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in the release. “I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Governor Sisolak, Clark County, Nevada Gaming Control Board, the City of Las Vegas and Pasquale Rotella to make this happen.”

The concert series will occur over two weekends. Tickets for the deadmau5 show will go on sale Tuesday at 11 a.m.

For more information on safety guidelines, click here.