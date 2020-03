David Copperfield arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Longtime Las Vegas Strip illusionist David Copperfield has suspended his shows at the MGM Grand, as concerns continue to rise amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweet, Copperfield made the announcement, saying nothing is more important than the health of his audience, team and family.

There’s no word on when Copperfield will resume shows. This news comes as Cirque du Soleil suspended all of their shows along The Strip until further notice.