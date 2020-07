(CNN) — Dave Franco says he’s preparing to play Vanilla Ice in a movie about the artist. It’s called “To the Extreme,” after the rapper’s 1990 album by that name.

Franco says he’s been getting information for the role by talking with Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Rob Van Winkle.

The actor says he plans to approach the project like he did “The Disaster Artist” in 2017. Franco says he wants to make the film funny and heartfelt with a character that seems “real.”