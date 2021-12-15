‘CSI: Vegas’ renewed for second season on CBS

Related Content I-Team: Inside the real CSI Las Vegas

(KLAS) – CBS has renewed “CSI: Vegas” for a second season that will air during the 2022-2023 broadcast season.

“The incredibly talented CSI: VEGAS creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the CSI fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise,” said Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS.