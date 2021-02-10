‘Crimson in Bloom’: A new pop-up lounge experience at Red Rock Resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The approaching warmer weather is bringing with it a new pop-up lounge focused on the season of blooming!

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa will soon be opening a garden-inspired indoor and outdoor pop-up bar.

‘Crimson in Bloom’ is a lounge full of beautiful hand-crafted cocktails, extravagant floral décor and an energetic atmosphere. It sprouts Friday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.

It will be open to adults open every Friday through Sunday night from Feb. 12 to May 16. Guests can enjoy cocktails straight from the garden, floral candy made by the pastry team at The Bake Shop at Red Rock, live DJ-spun music and many photo areas.

Admission is free, and reservations are highly recommended. To make a reservation or book a table or cabana please call (702) 797-7873 or click HERE.

The cocktail menu is divided into three sections: The Herb Garden, The Botanical Garden and The Produce Garden.

The Herb Garden

Lavender which is a mix of Absolut Elyx, lavender, lemon, orgeat, Red Bull blueberry and topped with an edible flower lollipop

Rosemary which is a delicious mix of Patron Silver, lemon, blueberry and rosemary

Thyme which features Ketel Botanical Grapefruit and Rose, Cointreau, grapefruit, yuzu, thyme and sea salt and is topped with a gold pastry dusted dehydrated grapefruit.

The Botanical Garden

Elderflower which includes Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut, St. Germaine liqueur, peach, lemon and is garnished with peach spun sugar cane

Orange Blossom that features Roku Gin, coconut, lime, orange blossom, soda and is topped with fondant flowers and a mint sprig

The Produce Garden

Tomato mixes Tito’s Handmade vodka, fresh tomato, basil simple syrup, balsamic glaze and smoked sea salt to create a vibrant red shade hue perfect for photos and savory for the taste buds

Cucumber blends Belvedere Vodka, cucumber, lemon, rhubarb sugar

For more information on the spring pop-up bar, click HERE.