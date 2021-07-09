Country superstar Garth Brooks sits down with 8 News Now ahead of big entertainment weekend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We have a big weekend on tap here in Las Vegas! Garth Brooks is kicking it off with his Allegiant Stadium debut Saturday night.

The country superstar has a long history in our city, performing at the Desert Inn, Thomas & Mack, Wynn and T-Mobile Arena.

8 News Now got the chance to sit down with him and talk his return to the stage and why he’s so excited to be back in the valley.

“Just excited,” Brooks said. “I’m real excited.”

He was all smiles as he spoke about his return to the Las Vegas stage. Brooks said it’s more important than ever for his band and crew to get back to work after a pandemic-related pause.

The singer told us this city and community mean a lot to him.

“The greatest thing about Vegas, and everybody talks about the lights and all that stuff, the greatest thing about Vegas are the people. They just are, because it’s these people that are at the root of everything,” Brooks said. “So, let’s go all the way back to the Desert Inn, let’s go all the way back to the Thomas & Mack. Those people are just common-sense people, and that’s what makes you feel at home.”

He continued, “When you come in and people seem to be putting on an act, Vegas is the home of, supposedly, smoke and mirrors. The people are some of the sweetest people on the planet, so it’s like coming home here, it’s good.”

During our chat, Brooks shared the unique experience Allegiant will bring:

“I want people to come play this stadium because standing down there, there’s not a bad seat in the house. It’s very rare because football stadiums are built for football. This thing was built with concerts in mind.”

Masks are required at Allegiant if you’re not vaccinated, and Brooks encouraged everyone to stay safe and respect anyone in attendance, whether they’re wearing a face covering or not.

If you’re going to the concert or driving anywhere near the stadium tomorrow, give yourself plenty of time.

Hacienda will close to all vehicle traffic so it can turn into a pedestrian bridge. Dean Martin will only be open southbound, and Oquendo westbound only. You will also only be able to go north on Polaris from Russell.

For parking, lots N, C, D, E, F, G and H should enter off Dean Martin from Tropicana.

Brooks’ show is just one of many here in the city this weekend. Others scheduled include: