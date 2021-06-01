Country music star Keith Urban returning to Las Vegas with 5 shows in September

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music superstar Keith Urban is coming back to Las Vegas this fall!

He announced five new performance dates for Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The shows will be Sept. 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25, 2021. Each performance will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets for performances go on sale Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. PST. General ticket prices start at $69, plus applicable tax and fees. They can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas.

Members of The ‘Ville, Keith Urban’s official fan club will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. PST. Citi cardmembers will also have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Thursday, June 3 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales end Sunday, June 6 at 10 p.m. PT.

The show will utilize The Colosseum’s new general admission capability on the main floor, creating a dynamic and reimagined fan experience for the venue.

Urban is a four-time GRAMMY Award winner, and has also won 13 CMAs, 15 ACMs, three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums.