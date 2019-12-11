Complete list of nominees for 26th SAG Awards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A documentary meant to pull back the curtain on the dangers behind everyday beauty products was a hit at Regal Village Square Theater on Wednesday night. The showing of "Toxic Beauty" sold out, with locals packing the place to see the eye-opening film.

"Toxic Beauty" takes an in-depth look at how big pharmaceutical companies are linked to health issues in consumers. The film examines Johnson & Johnson and other prominent brands, and shows how many were negligent in alerting the public to the health issues.