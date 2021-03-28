Comic-Con reveals dates for November 2021 in-person event

SAN DIEGO — Organizers of the San Diego Comic Convention have announced dates for an in-person event planned for November.

Comic-Con Special Edition will be a three-day event held at the San Diego Convention Center over Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26-28. It’ll be the first Comic-Con event held in person since Comic-Con 2019.

Citing concerns about public health and safety during the pandemic, organizers announced in March that Comic-Con’s July event would once again be held virtually. Comic-Con@Home will take place from July 23-25.

San Diego Comic Convention canceled both of its in-person events in 2020 and announced WonderCon 2021 in Anaheim was also canceled. A free online event took place March 26-27.

Comic-Con typically attracts more than 135,000 people to the Gaslamp District and generates an estimated $147 million for the San Diego economy each year. Details are still being finalized, including badge cost and the number of people who will be able to attend, organizers said.

“The fall event will allow the organization to highlight all the great elements that make Comic-Con such a popular event each year, as well as generate much needed revenue, not only for the organization but also for local businesses and the community,” a Comic-Con news release said.

The convention center served as a homeless shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic. It transitioned to a migrant shelter this week, and 500 teen girls seeking asylum in the U.S. were expected to arrive at the center on Saturday.