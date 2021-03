LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Comedian Jo Koy has a new Netflix special. The Las Vegan is one of the most successful comedians on the circuit today, but now he’s giving people a look behind the laughs in his new memoir, “Mixed Plate.”

Koy talked with Good Day Las Vegas anchor Sherry Swensk about the inspiration for the book as well as some exciting news on his next big project with Steven Spielberg.

You can watch the full interview in the live player above.