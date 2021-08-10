Comedian Jeff Dunham announces 4 shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Jeff Dunham at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Courtesy: Kabik Photo Group/Brenton Ho

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Comedian Jeff Dunham and some of his inappropriate proteges will lead four nights of laughs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this year.

The comedian and ventriloquist has announced four new dates for his show, “JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?”

The four 2021 performances will be on Sept. 26, Oct. 17, Nov. 14 and Dec. 9.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. PST on www.ticketmaster.com/JeffDunhamVegas. All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Presale options (all presales end Friday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. PST):