UPDATE: Second show added for ‘Dave Chappelle and Friends’

UPDATE (MAY 4, 2021) — Due to popular demand, a second show has been added for “Dave Chappelle and Friends” at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The first show featuring the internationally-recognized comedian will be on Friday, July 2. The second show will be the next day, on Saturday, July 3, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the recently added show go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

Dave Chappelle and Friends will be the first headliner to perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena since the property reopened following the pandemic closure.

The internationally-recognized comedian will perform on Friday, July 2. He has performed more than 1,600 shows worldwide and his performances often sell out quickly. Chapelle is known for his quick wit and irreverent social commentary that explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs and fame.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. at this link.

Guests can review the MGM Resort’s Live Entertainment Protocols at this link.