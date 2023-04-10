More than a half-century after the beloved young-adult book “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” was released to controversy and acclaim, the Judy Blume novel will finally make the leap from the page to the big screen.

The adaptation 53 years in the making will finally bow in theaters on April 28, and fans and filmmakers alike say it’s an exciting time as the coming-of-age story finally jumps from one medium to another.

“I was like, oh my god, this is it,” said Abby Ryder Fortson, who portrays the titular Margaret Simon in the film. “This is what we all go through. I was so excited when I got the opportunity to bring Margaret to life because it’s just something that we can all feel connected to no matter who you are in this world.”

That connection has kept “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” relevant for five decades.

“We would screen the movie, and you go in the bathroom afterward, and women are crying […] talking about their first experiences,” said Amy Brooks, producer of the film. “It was such a great thing to start that conversation.”

It’s a conversation that young adult author Judy Blume said she is both excited and nervous to see adapted to film.

“This cast is so so so perfect. I mean, it’s wonderful,” said Blume.

That cast includes cinema veterans Kathy Bates and Rachel McAdams. McAdams, for her part, thinks that the film is coming out at just the time young adults may need it the most.

“I feel like coming out of the pandemic and all the isolation and especially for young people,” said McAdams. “This can help them feel not alone.”

There will be a screening of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 25 in advance of the film’s release. The screening will take place at 7:00 p.m. at AMC Town Square at 6587 S Las Vegas Boulevard. Anyone interested can sign up for passes at this link.