Cirque du Soleil’s “O” prepares for return to the stage July 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another popular show is returning to the Bellagio’s unique aquatic theater. “O” by Cirque du Soleil resumes production July 1, after being dark for more than a year.

The show began in 1998 and is known worldwide for its award-winning acrobatics and synchronized swimming routines inside the 1.5 million gallon pool.

O’s crew held its first practice in the Bellagio. Because it’s been so long, the artists say it was an emotional experience being back and getting used to things again.

“Getting launched from the Russian swing is very much like coming off of a roller coaster. When you come over the top, you just get that weightlessness in your stomach, in your body, before you shoot down,” described John Maxson, artist coach for the Russian swing team. “For the last 14 months, there hasn’t been anything that we can do even remotely to get the same feeling that we get when we’re in the air here.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.