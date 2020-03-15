Cirque du Soleil temporarily suspends shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cique du Soleil has already canceled several shows in the past few days due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but now they are taking a proactive approach. Cirque du Soleil announced they will be canceling a long list of shows across the globe.

In Las Vegas, the following shows have been canceled, effective March 15:

“O” at Bellagio

KA at MGM Grand

The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage

Mystere at Treasure Island

Zumanity at New York-New York

Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay

Cirque du Soleil cited the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the CDC, following the guidelines for social distancing.