Cirque du Soleil temporarily suspends shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cique du Soleil has already canceled several shows in the past few days due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but now they are taking a proactive approach. Cirque du Soleil announced they will be canceling a long list of shows across the globe.

In Las Vegas, the following shows have been canceled, effective March 15:

  • “O” at Bellagio
  • KA at MGM Grand
  • The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage
  • Mystere at Treasure Island
  • Zumanity at New York-New York
  • Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay

Cirque du Soleil cited the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the CDC, following the guidelines for social distancing.

