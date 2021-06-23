Cirque du Soleil announces return of ‘Beatles LOVE,’ ‘Michael Jackson ONE’

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2012, file photo, members of the cast from The Beatles “LOVE” by Cirque du Soleil perform at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Paul McCartney in Los Angeles. Cirque du Soleil, creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas, said Saturday, March 14, 2020, that it is temporarily suspending its productions in Las Vegas as well as around the world because of the new coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two more Cirque du Soleil resident shows are returning to the Las Vegas Strip.

The entertainment group announced Wednesday that The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage and Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino will reopen in August.

Tickets for The Beatles LOVE go on sale June 24, with shows beginning Aug. 26.

Michael Jackson ONE will reopen on Aug. 19.

Cirque’s other shows, including “O,” Mystère and Blue Man Group are all returning within the next two weeks.

