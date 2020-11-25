Cinemark offering private watch parties for holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cinemark is bringing back iconic films and offering private watch parties for moviegoers this holiday season.

As friends and family prepare for modified holiday celebrations this year amid the pandemic, the company is offering a choice of more than 25 holiday movies and an opportunity to book private watch parties.

Moviegoers will also have the chance to win a private watch party by playing “Friendsgiving Sweepstakes.” On Wednesday, Nov. 25, those interested in trying their Thanksgiving luck can visit cinemark.com/holiday to access the game and see if they will instantly win one of the 1,000 free Private Watch Parties given away throughout the day.

“Now more than ever, Cinemark is thankful for its employees, guests and communities, and, as a token of our gratitude and appreciation, we will be having a cornucopia of giveaways throughout November,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “We know this year’s Thanksgiving celebrations may look different for everyone, and our Private Watch Parties offer the perfect gathering for friends and family, especially as we bring back everyone’s favorite films for this time of year.”

A Cinemark Private Watch Party allows guests to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 people to watch a film of their choice with the group of their choice. Standard pricing for a private watch party begins at $99 with no minimum concession purchase and can be booked with just a few simple clicks at cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

From now through Jan. 7, 2021, Cinemark is bringing back everyone’s favorite films. Movies coming back to the screen include Elf, Love Actually, The Polar Express, It’s A Wonderful Life, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, A Christmas Story, Christmas Vacation, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and so more. For the full list of more than 25 holiday Comeback Classics, click HERE.

For a limited time only, Cinemark will be showing some favorites from the Disney family, including Pixar’s Toy Story from now until Nov. 19; Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy from Nov. 13 through Nov. 26; The Santa Clause from Nov. 20 through Dec. 3; and Frozen from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.

Pricing for these holiday Comeback Classics is $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. To learn about the company’s enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience, click HERE.