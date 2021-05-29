Christina Aguilera, other artists to perform at special celebration for Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grammy Award-winning vocalist Christina Aguilera is coming back to Las Vegas.

She will take the stage inside the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in less than two weeks.

Her performance is part of what’s being called “Unstoppable Weekend” at the property to celebrate the completion of all venues there. It will be held on Thursday, June 10.

Other performers include Flo Rida and iconic DJ Mix Master Mike.

The evening will also feature a special appearance by Sir Richard Branson and will be hosted by Mark Shunock inside The Theater.

🚨TICKETS ON SALE NOW🚨



📆 Thurs, June 10

🎫 Starting at $49



Live performances from GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist @xtina, chart-topping rapper @official_flo and iconic @mixmastermike. Special appearance by @richardbranson.https://t.co/rhZ5Aom46Y pic.twitter.com/jQnjR6oirz — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (@VirginHotelsLV) May 28, 2021

A limited number of tickets are now on sale at www.virginhotelslv.com, and start at $49.