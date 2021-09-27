Chris Isaak to play holiday show at Wynn’s Encore Theater, Dec. 17-18

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chris Isaak will play the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, playing Dec. 17-18 as he wraps up his tour.

The performances will feature Isaak’s hits and classic holiday favorites.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m., available by calling 702-770-9966 or through ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $49.50.

The Friday-Saturday engagement is billed as the Chris Isaak-Holiday Tour.

This year marks the 30th Anniversary of Isaak’s beloved Heart-Shaped World album, which includes his breakthrough classic “Wicked Game.” Isaak is currently recording a new studio album in Nashville.