Celebrity chef shares recipes ahead of interview on ‘Mondays with Monica’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Celebrity chef and TV host, Jernard Wells, will join Monica O. Jackson on “Mondays with Monica” to share some of his new recipes in this new year.

Ahead of the interview on Jan. 11, Chef Jernard Wells has some special recipes to share with 8 News Now viewers.

Thx 4 watching the #MOJShow Facebook LIVE🙏🏾 Tune-in Mon-Fri, 7PM, PST. If u missed 2nites show, CLICK THE LINK… https://t.co/gXvUFrKgyf



And don’t 4get 2 tune-in 2 #MondaysWithMonica n the 6AM hr of @8NewsNow #8nn pic.twitter.com/VMn4x5ZFdX — MOJ💃🏽🎤🌟 (@MOJSHOW) January 9, 2021

Tune in to Good Day Las Vegas’ 6 a.m. hour on Monday to catch the chef’s interview.

Chef Jernard’s New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp

INGREDIENTS:

1 medium lemon

5 tablespoons of unsalted Melted butter

1 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbs. chopped garlic

4 bay leaves

2 tsp. sweet paprika

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper

24 colossal shrimp

Garnish with sliced green onions

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut the lemon in half crosswise, and juice it. Press each half flat on a cutting board, and then cut into strips

Add Melted butter in a 12-inch skillet or deep dish pot or pan add the lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, bay leaves, paprika, cayenne, and cracked pepper

Add the shrimp and lemon slices on top Cover with lid or foil

Place in oven and bake for 25 mins

Remove from oven and serve with garlic toast

Chef Jernard’s Honey Citrus berry mint water

INGREDIENTS:

6 cups warm-hot water for stepping flavor

1/2 cup fresh strawberries, stemmed and sliced

1 lemon sliced

1/2 cup honeydew melon cubes

1 cucumber thinly sliced

10 fresh mint leaves torn

DIRECTIONS:

Place fruits in warm water and in fridge for cooling and for flavor extract. Serve chilled or over ice.