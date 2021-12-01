Carlos Santana cancels remaining 2021 concerts at House of Blues

FILE – This May 26, 2019 file photo shows Carlos Santana of Santana performing at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in Napa, Calif. Santana announced Tuesday, March 10, 2020 that he has canceled the European tour dates of his Miraculous 2020 World Tour. Refunds will be available through point of purchase. He is the latest musician to cancel concerts because of public health concerns and performance restrictions due to the growing coronavirus outbreak. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Rock star and guitarist Carlos Santana has announced he has to cancel his remaining shows scheduled for December.

“I regret to inform you that the Santana band has canceled the remaining December 2021 performances at The House of Blues in Las Vegas,” Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management wrote in a news release. “Iconic band leader Carlos Santana had an unscheduled heart procedure that impacted his performance in Las Vegas. Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances. He is looking forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Santana expects to return to the House of Blues stage in Las Vegas in January 2022.