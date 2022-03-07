LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The secondary market for tickets to see K-Pop band BTS perform in Las Vegas is showing seats being sold for for more than $30,000 each.

It was just last week when Ticketmaster announced all tickets for each of the group’s four shows at Allegiant Stadium in April had sold out before the general public was given a chance to buy them. All of the tickets were sold during a presale event for the BTS Global Official Fanclub Army. It is estimated that at least 200,000 tickets were sold.

Now, ticket prices on sites such as SubHub are skyrocketing. The most expensive tickets being sold on StubHub are for the first and third shows, April 8 and 15. On each of these nights standing tickets four rows from the stage are being sold for $31,565 each (tax and fees included).

The lowest prices for any of the four dates are the shows on April 9 and 15. On these nights tickets can be purchased for $309 each (tax and fees included).

BTS attends a press conference for BTS’s new digital single ‘Butter’ at Olympic Hall on May 21, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, V, Jin, and SUGA of the K-pop boy band BTS visit the “Today” Show at Rockefeller Plaza on February 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – NOVEMBER 20: BTS during BTS’s New Album ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’ Release Press Conference at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on November 20, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, South Korean K-pop band BTS arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. BTS released a statement condemning racism against Asians and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. “We stand against racial discrimination,” the biggest boyband in the world, tweeted to their 34 million followers in both English and Korean. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE – BTS performs during the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball concert on Dec. 6, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. The group is nominated for best pop duo/group performance at the Grammy awards, pitting their hit against hits from Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa. BTS will also perform during the show, airing on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

FILE – Members of BTS perform at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31, 2019. The K-pop band is nominated for a Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance with “Dynamite,” their first song to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)

For fans who want to go but cannot afford the shows at Allegiant, MGM Grand Garden Arena is live simulcasting the concerts in the main arena. Tickets for these simulcast live video shows go on sale for members of the BTS Global Official Fanclub Army Tuesday, March 8 at 3:00 p.m.

Assuming there are tickets left after Tuesday, another “Fan Presale” is being held on Wednesday, March 9 at 3:00 p.m.

No word yet on when or if a sale date for the general public will be held.