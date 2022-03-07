LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The secondary market for tickets to see K-Pop band BTS perform in Las Vegas is showing seats being sold for for more than $30,000 each.
It was just last week when Ticketmaster announced all tickets for each of the group’s four shows at Allegiant Stadium in April had sold out before the general public was given a chance to buy them. All of the tickets were sold during a presale event for the BTS Global Official Fanclub Army. It is estimated that at least 200,000 tickets were sold.
Now, ticket prices on sites such as SubHub are skyrocketing. The most expensive tickets being sold on StubHub are for the first and third shows, April 8 and 15. On each of these nights standing tickets four rows from the stage are being sold for $31,565 each (tax and fees included).
The lowest prices for any of the four dates are the shows on April 9 and 15. On these nights tickets can be purchased for $309 each (tax and fees included).
For fans who want to go but cannot afford the shows at Allegiant, MGM Grand Garden Arena is live simulcasting the concerts in the main arena. Tickets for these simulcast live video shows go on sale for members of the BTS Global Official Fanclub Army Tuesday, March 8 at 3:00 p.m.
Assuming there are tickets left after Tuesday, another “Fan Presale” is being held on Wednesday, March 9 at 3:00 p.m.
No word yet on when or if a sale date for the general public will be held.