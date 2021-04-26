Bruno Mars returning to Las Vegas Strip for 6 shows in July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Superstar Bruno Mars will return to the Las Vegas Strip this year. The multi-GRAMMY award-winning singer will take the stage over the Fourth of July weekend at Park MGM.

The six show dates are:

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Friday, July 9, 2021

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Friday, July 23, 2021

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Tickets for all six shows start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. PST. Click here to purchase tickets.

M life Rewards loyalty members will receive access to a pre-sale on Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. PST to 10 p.m. PST. Click here for more information on the M life Rewards program.

“The opportunity to relaunch our Las Vegas entertainment offerings with Bruno Mars, one of the music industry’s iconic superstars, is a moment we’ve all been anticipating for more than a year,” said George Kliavkoff, MGM Resorts’ President of Entertainment & Sports. “Our guests will be thrilled to hear he is returning to Park MGM to do what he does best – entertain with that high energy and passion that is unmatched on the stage.”