‘Boots on the Boulevard’ concert series returns to The Cosmopolitan in December

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music stars will return to Las Vegas for The Cosmopolitan’s Boots on the Boulevard Concert Series this December.

The series will be held at The Chelsea for the fifth consecutive year during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR), from Dec. 2-11.

It will kick off with country star Brantley Gilbert on Dec. 4, followed by performances from Cody Johnson on Dec. 8 and 9, and multi-Platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley on Dec. 10 and 11.

Tickets for the individual show dates will go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PST online here or through Ticketmaster. Presale will available on July 20 at 10 a.m. PST through July 22 at 10 p.m. PST. Additional venue presale will follow on July 21 at 10 a.m. PST through July 22 at 10 p.m. PST.