Blue Öyster Cult playing New Year’s Eve at Golden Nugget Las Vegas

The Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blue Öyster Cult will perform on New Year’s Eve at Golden Nugget Las Vegas.

Tickets for The Showroom start at $69 and are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-653-8000.

With hits “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Godzilla” and “Burnin’ for You,” the band earned a place on VH1’s countdown of the greatest hard rock bands of all time.

The Long Island, New York-based heavy metal band has earned both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Blue Öyster Cult last played Las Vegas in the summer of 2016, when they were part of the “Psycho Las Vegas” lineup.