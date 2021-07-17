Comedian Bill Maher receives key to the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Comedian Bill Maher received a nice surprise after taking the stage on Friday at The Mirage during the Aces of Comedy series.

Following the show, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom presented Maher with the key to the Las Vegas Strip.

“Bill has been making audiences roar with laughter on the Las Vegas strip for nearly 40 years,” Commissioner Segerblom said. “It’s an honor to present him with the Key to the Las Vegas Strip and we look forward to him performing in our city for many years to come.”

County commissioners also declared July 16 “Bill Maher Day.”

The key to the Las Vegas Strip. Courtesy: Photographer Antonio Fadonougbo

“As all things in America skew toward what’s safe and politically correct, it’s more important than ever that we have Las Vegas in all its glory and love for freedom,” Maher said in response to receiving the key. “Vegas and I have always been, as they might say at the tables, a natural.”

Bill first performed in Las Vegas when he opened for Diana Ross in 1982 and has had a residency in the city for over a decade. He will be back in Vegas in November for more performances.