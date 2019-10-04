Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, reveals breast cancer battle during October, breast cancer awareness month

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 18: Mathew Knowles visits SiriusXM Studios on June 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) — Mathew Knowles, the father of musical superstars Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, revealed a health scare on Wednesday. The 67-year-old said he was diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a sit-down interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, Knowles said he knew something was wrong when he noticed a recurring dot of blood on his shirts. He said his wife noted she had seen the same blood spot on their sheets.

Knowles said he then took action and contacted his doctor, a mammogram was ordered, and that is when they discovered he had the disease.

According to Knowles, he learned a lot about his condition and how it will affect his daughters and grandchildren.

“This is genetics,” Knowles said. “It also means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk, even my grandkids have a higher risk. And they handled it like they should. They went and got the test.”

The test Knowles speaks of is the BRCA2 gene mutation, which places him in a high-risk category for developing cancer.

“I have four things to be concerned about: prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and breast cancer,” he said to Strahan. “The rest of my life I have to be very much aware and conscious and do all of the early detection… for the rest of my life.”

About 245,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and 2,200 in men each year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 41,000 women and 460 men die from breast cancer in the U.S. annually.

After undergoing surgery, Knowles said he is now “doing very well” and has changed his outlook on life.

“Things that used to be important, Michael, are not important to me now,” he told Strahan. “[I] just look at the world differently.”