LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Cast and crew for The Beatles LOVE are getting ready to go back on stage Thursday.

The Cirque du Soleil show is the next to come back after more than a year of pandemic closures. Crews were back at work in rehearsals preparing for the show.

This is the Beatles LOVE’S 15th anniversary on the Strip.

Performances are Thursday through Sunday at The Mirage.

Tickets start at $79.