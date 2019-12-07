Banana duct-taped to wall sells for over 100k at art fair

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) — You may say this is just bananas, but this piece of art — a banana duct-taped to a wall — sold for $120,000.

It was made by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, who is known for his off-the-wall work. The piece is called “The Comedian,” and it was displayed at Miami’s prestigious “Art Basel” art fair.

But what’s the message the artist is trying to get across?

Some believe the piece is mocking the art world and its inequalities. But others simply say — don’t over think it.

We guess someone just found this too “a-peeling” to resist.

Jokes aside, there were actually three editions of this piece, and the third will likely collect the highest price — $150,000.