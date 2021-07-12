‘Backstreet Boys’ will return to Las Vegas with first-ever holiday residency

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Backstreet’s back in Vegas, alright?

The Backstreet Boys are returning to Las Vegas with a series of holiday shows in November and December.

The popular group will perform for 12 nights in “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party” at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The festive performances will mark the band’s first ever holiday shows, which will be filled with classic holiday favorites, new originals and their biggest hits.

While the army’s been nestled all snug in their beds, and visions of BSB danced through their heads… We’ve planned and we schemed such a glorious show… It’s time that we told you! We just want you to know… pic.twitter.com/KmGoYWIVzp — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) July 12, 2021

“A Very Backstreet Christmas Party” show dates:

Nov. 2021: 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

Dec. 2021: 16, 18, 19, 22, 23

Ticket Information:

Presale for Fan Club members: July 13 at 10 a.m. PT through July 15 at 10 p.m. PT.

Presale for Citi cardmembers: July 14 at 10 a.m. PT through July 15 at 10 p.m. PT

Presale for Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program: July 15 at 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT.

Presale for Live Nation: July 15 at 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT.

Presale for Ticketmaster: July 15 at 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Visit www.backstreetboys.com for VIP meet and greet information.

Backstreet Boys, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment will once again donate $1 of every ticket purchased to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada (BGCSNV). Throughout their “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” residency in 2017 and 2018, the group donated $180,000 to the organization.