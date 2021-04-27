Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and wife welcome new baby at Las Vegas valley hospital

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: Actress Lauren Kitt (L) and Singer Nick Carter (R) attend the premiere of Syfy’s “Dead 7” at Harmony Gold on April 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “And baby makes three” — three kids, that is! Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt welcomed their third child at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center this week.

In a post on Instagram, Nick made the announcement about their new little bundle of joy when he posted his thanks to the doctors, nurses, and other staff at the hospital on social media.

Carter said in part: “I would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses & staff @SouthernHillsHospitallv NICU for taking such good care of our baby.”

Nick ended his post saying, “We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for us.” Nick also said Lauren and baby are at home doing well.

The women’s services department at Southern Hills recently underwent a multimillion-dollar remodel updating technology and amenities, including the addition of a Luxury Recovery Suite. The Carter’s were one of the first to stay in the newly renovated suite.

This is the couple’s second child born at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center. In October 2019, the couple welcomed daughter Saoirse at the hospital as well.

Congrats, Nick and Lauren!