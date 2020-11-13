‘B Positive’ stars sit down with 8 News Now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a great new CBS comedy from producer Chuck Lorre called “B Positive.” 

The series revolves around a therapist named Drew and his adventures trying to protect wild woman Gina, who just happens to be his future kidney match. 

Stars Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford joined 8 News Now to talk about the new series. The two discuss some of the challenges of filming during a pandemic, plus the inspiration behind the creation of the series.

You can catch their full interview with Nate Tannenbaum in the video above. 

