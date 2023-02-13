Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Just a week after hitting theaters the neo-noir thriller “Sharper,” anchored by Julianne Moore, arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday. No one is quite who they seem in the film, directed by Benjamin Caron, whose credits include “Andor” and “The Crown,” as we delve into myriad cons among New York’s well-heeled set. In his review, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote that the “slinky, slick caper that finds ways to distort expectations while unfolding a puzzle-box narrative. Before its lesser third act, ‘Sharper’ — propelled especially by the performances of newcomer Briana Middleton and the more veteran Sebastian Stan — manages to juggle its plot twists with panache.”

— Gina Prince-Bythewood’s action epic “The Woman King” arrives on Netflix on Thursday, perfect for a rewatch or to finally get those holdouts on board with one of last year’s most exciting mainstream blockbusters. The film starring Viola Davis as an African warrior was widely expected to get some Oscar nominations but was wholly shut out from every category. Prince-Bythewood wrote a moving essay in The Hollywood Reporter recently reflecting on the state of the industry, in which her film was a critical and audience hit, but still missed out on awards recognition. “It’s not a snub,” she wrote. “It’s a reflection of where the Academy stands and the consistent chasm between Black excellence and recognition.”

— If you’ve already made it through last week’s streaming rom-com options, “Somebody I Used to Know” on Prime Video, and “Your Place or Mine” on Netflix, another starry offering is coming to video on demand in time for Valentine’s Day viewing. “Maybe I Do,” available to rent on Tuesday, brings together Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey and William H. Macy for a classic meet-the-parents set up.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— You can take away Pink’s dinner, fun, liquor, soul, dog, birthday cake and everything she loves but don’t take away her dancing shoes. That’s the message from “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” an explosion of pop she wrote with hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback, with a video of Pink roller-dancing through a supermarket. The single is on ”Trustfall,” her ninth studio album set for release on Friday, which features appearances from The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and First Aid Kit. It’s “an exploration of the highs and lows of uncertainty, freedom and letting go.”

— BTS star J-Hope has a documentary dropping Friday that chronicles three milestones: the making of the singer’s first solo album, “Jack In the Box,” his 2022 Lollapalooza performance as the first South Korean artist to headline the festival and the album’s listening party. “J-Hope in the Box” will release globally on Disney+. J-Hope — born Jeong Hoseok — is on hiatus from BTS while the rest of the band — RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — fulfill their mandatory military duties in South Korea.

— Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— Billy Crudup stars in a new Apple TV+ series called “Hello Tomorrow!” Set in the future — which looks like a mashup of “The Jetsons” and “Pleasantville,” Crudup plays Jack, a traveling salesman of lunar timeshares. He is a leader among his colleagues (including Hank Azaria) for his unwavering optimism and sales numbers, but beneath the surface, life isn’t so perfect and there’s a darker side to Jack who has secrets he doesn’t want revealed. “Hello Tomorrow!” debuts Friday.

— Roseanne Barr has been relatively quiet since she was fired from ABC in 2018. At the time, the comedian was riding high from the success of a “Roseanne” revival in 2018. Things turned when Barr posted a racist tweet, (which she apologized for), prompting ABC to quickly cut ties and cancel the sitcom. Now, Barr has taped her first comedy special in almost 20 years and has taken it to the streaming service Fox Nation. The one-hour set called “Roseanne Barr: Cancel This” was filmed in front of an audience in Houston. Fox Nation will also debut a documentary about Barr called “Who is Roseanne Barr?” Both debut Monday.

— Alicia Rancilio

VIDEO GAMES

— Hunting games have come a long way since 1984′s Duck Hunt, with the prey getting ever more ferocious while the weaponry gets ever more elaborate. Capcom’s Monster Hunter series has dominated the genre lately, but Electronic Arts is getting in on the action with Wild Hearts, from the Japanese studio best known for the hack-and-slash franchise Dynasty Warriors. You start off with a simple katana, but Wild Hearts’ “Karakuri” feature lets you build defensive structures, traps and vehicles on the fly. You’ll need all the firepower you can muster to take down these magic-fueled behemoths — but, fortunately, you can invite friends to help out. The hunt begins Friday on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

— Then again, maybe you like wild animals. Blanc, from the French studio Casus Ludi, would be more up your alley. It’s the tale of a fawn and a wolf cub who get lost in a snowstorm and help each other find their way back to their families. The critters are adorable, and the hand-drawn, black-and-white landscapes are elegantly gorgeous. Blanc is a quiet, nonviolent, cooperative journey — maybe ideal for teaming up with a young child on the couch or online. It will be available Tuesday on Nintendo Switch and PC.

— Lou Kesten

___

Catch up on AP’s entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.